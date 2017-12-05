December 5, 2017 - 4:16pm
Stove fire reported at residence on Stannard Road, Alexander
A stove fire is reported at 3163 Stannard Road, Alexander.
Alexander Fire, along with Town of Batavia's ladder truck and East Pembroke, dispatched.
