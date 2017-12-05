Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 5, 2017 - 4:16pm

Stove fire reported at residence on Stannard Road, Alexander

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, alexander, news.

A stove fire is reported at 3163 Stannard Road, Alexander.

Alexander Fire, along with Town of Batavia's ladder truck and East Pembroke, dispatched.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button