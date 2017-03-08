March 8, 2017 - 4:21pm
Structure fire reported in Pavilion
A structure fire is reported at 10959 South Lake Street Road, Pavilion.
It's gone to a second alarm.
It was reported about 20 minutes ago, but we couldn't confirm the address until just now.
Pavilion, Bethany, Stafford, Le Roy dispatched.
There has been a lot of radio traffic since the dispatch, but none that we can hear specifically from the fire.
If any readers have photos, send to [email protected] or text (585) 260-6970.
Recent comments