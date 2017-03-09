Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 9, 2017 - 2:17pm

Suspect in Central Avenue attack now wanted as sex offender who failed to register address change

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

thomasolivermug2017.jpg

A second warrant has been issued for a Batavia resident whom police believe was involved in an attack on residents on Central Avenue in October.

The new warrant is for alleged failure to register a change of address as a registered sexual offender.

Oliver Thomas was convicted of rape in 2009 and required to register as a Level 2 sex offender when he was released from prison.

From the alleged attack on Central Avenue, Thomas is wanted on charges of burglary, 1st, and assault, 2nd. 

Tips on his whereabouts can be called into police at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button