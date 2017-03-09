Suspect in Central Avenue attack now wanted as sex offender who failed to register address change

A second warrant has been issued for a Batavia resident whom police believe was involved in an attack on residents on Central Avenue in October.

The new warrant is for alleged failure to register a change of address as a registered sexual offender.

Oliver Thomas was convicted of rape in 2009 and required to register as a Level 2 sex offender when he was released from prison.

From the alleged attack on Central Avenue, Thomas is wanted on charges of burglary, 1st, and assault, 2nd.

Tips on his whereabouts can be called into police at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.