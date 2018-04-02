Suspected drug activity leads to raid on State Street apartment

Keith Kendrick Denzel Hall

Members of the Local Drug Task Force along with Batavia PD Emergency Response Team busted in on a residence at 133 State Street, Batavia, on Thursday night to execute a search warrant and as a result, they say they found six people engaged in narcotics activity inside an apartment at that location.

According to the press release, local law enforcement recovered from the scene a quantity of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Two of the six people found in the apartment were charged with possession of narcotics with the intent to sell and the tenant of the apartment was accused hosting the drug activity.

Keith R. "Sosa" Kendrick, 26, of Viola Drive, North Chili, and Denzel T. Hall, 25, of Stenwick Drive, Rochester, were both charged with two counts each of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd.

Donna M. Fidanza, 48, of State Street, Batavia, was charged with criminal nuisance in the first degree.

Also arrested were Heath D. Snyder, 47, of Abbott Road, Orchard Park, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and unlawful possession of Marijuana. Joseph M. Marranco, 47, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, was charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd and unlawful possession of marijuana. Madalyn R. Muntz, 32, of Evans Street, Batavia, was charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Kendrick and Hall were arraigned in City Court and ordered held on bail.