Teen powerlifter from Darien shatters records at regional meet, heading to nationals

Lucas Birkby, a 17-year-old from Darien powerlifter recently won a USAPL regional event at Riverworks in Buffalo where he broke state records and qualified for the nationals in October where he will be ranked #1 in his class.

A student at GCC, Birkby has been training on his own at home in his garage and he lifted more than any adult at the meet in Buffalo.

His bench press was 420 pounds, with a squat of 620 pounds and a deadlift of 600 pounds. The previous records for 16-17-year-olds were 276 in the bench, 403 in the squat, and 375 for the deadlift. His totals even eclipsed the "equipped" category state records, which were set in 1969.

The USAPL is a drug-free lifting organization.

By winning the regional event, Birkby now has a coach, Carley Skarupinski of Mustache Fitness and Barbell, who will help prepare Birkby for the national meet. Skarupinski was director of the Riverworks event.

Photos and info submitted by Scott Birkby