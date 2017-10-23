Online News. Community Views.

October 23, 2017 - 12:31pm

Teenage inventor from Alexander finalist for $250K prize in national contest

posted by Howard B. Owens in alexander, news, notify.

youngtoasterpr2017.jpg

A teenager from Alexander is one of five national finalists in an invention contest with a top prize of $250,000.

Fourteen-year-old Andrew Young Jr. saw an announcement for the contest on TV and drew up his idea for a toaster that shoots out toast on a plate. The judges love the idea and selected it as one of the finalists. Now the people of America will be asked to vote and select their favorite invention.

The contest is sponsored by Frito-Lay.

Voting has not yet opened.

The Batavian will have a longer story about Andrew (son of County Legislator Andrew Young), his invention, and the contest later this afternoon.

