Though not in path of totality, eclipse captures attention of Batavia

For a couple of hours this afternoon, the whole nation, it seemed, was thinking about only one thing: the eclipse -- the first total solar eclipse viewable for any portion of the continental U.S. in 40 years, and pretty much, you weren't seeing that one unless you were in the southwest.

Batavia was no exception to the eclipse mania that swept the nation with the Richmond Memorial Library handing out 1,000 eclipse viewing glasses and several hundred people sticking around the library for the viewing party. There was a long line for glasses at the library before the eclipse even started.

The common comment among eclipse viewers, "I'll probably never see another one in my lifetime," even from people clearly young enough to look forward to the 2024 total eclipse when WNY will be directly in the path of totality.

Today, in Batavia, we only got to see about 76 percent of the sun blocked by the moon.

In 2024, it will be 100 percent, and because it's an early spring eclipse with the earth closer to the sun, it will last twice as long.

There was a great community spirit at the library today, which people commented on.

"With everything going on in the world today, I thought it was kind of nice that people are getting together for something positive and fun," said Greg Ireland, who was sat on the grass outside the library with his family, including his two young children, whom he got a small lesson in how the solar system works.

"I think it's very nice," Ireland said. "There's a lot of people having fun, families, activities for the kids. It's a good, positive thing for Batavia."

Debbie Wynn-Dunn said she came out because it was a chance to enjoy a rare event with her family.

The rareness of the event also brought out Kathy Starkweather.

"I think anything that happens in our lifetime that is unusual or not a very common event is worth seeing," Starkweather said. "I love seeing all thefamiliess out here, parents with their kids experiencing something rare."

Nancy Gerspacher praised the library for putting the event together.

"It’s just something that happens that is phenomenal that you want to see, and it was very good of them to bring glasses and let people do this here," Gerspacher said. "The library is a very good format to help everybody."

The path of totality for the eclipse in April 2024.