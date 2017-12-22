Three Batavia residents accused of selling drugs in Wyoming County

Louis Mercado Richard Barber Derrick Washington

Three Batavia residents were taken into custody in Wyoming County for allegedly selling drugs in Warsaw and Attica following an investigation Drug Task Force as part of "Operation Frosty."

Richard Barber, 47, of Garfield Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd. He is accused of selling methamphetamine in August in the Town of Warsaw. He was jailed on $25,000 bail.

Derrick Washington, 45, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. Washington is accused of selling crack cocaine on two occasions in the Village of Attica. He was jailed on $5,000 bail.

Louis Mercado, 29, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd. He is accused of selling crack cocaine on two occasions in the Village of Attica. Mercado was jailed on $10,000 bail.

Also arrested as part of "Operation Frosty" was Javier Alvarez, 38, of Hopkins Street, Mount Morris. He is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd. He is accused of selling heroin and a heroin-fentanyl mix in the Village of Perry.

Korin Leonard, 21, of Freedom Road, Freedom, is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd and 5th, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd and 5th. He is accused of selling methamphetamine and cocaine on two occasions in the Village of Arcade.

Ranen Houston, 24, of Lake Avenue, Rochester, is charged with 11 counts of perjury in the first degree for allegedly lying to the Wyoming County Grand Jury on a drug-related investigation in the Town of Warsaw.

“These arrests were pursuant Wyoming County Court arrest warrants following Indictments and the involvement of District Attorney Donald O’Geen’s Office," said Wyoming County Sheriff Greg Rudolph.

"The Wyoming County Drug Task Force is committed to doing our part in the midst of this drug epidemic, which includes a strong stance on enforcement and honing our investigations on the dealers who gain off of others' addictions.

"The various locations of these crimes are indicative of the scope of the problem here in Wyoming County. The Wyoming County Drug Task Force is additionally wrapping up investigations on several other drug dealers and more arrests are expected in January."