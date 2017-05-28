Online News. Community Views.

May 28, 2017 - 11:09am

Three-decade title drought ends for Le Roy baseball

posted by Howard B. Owens in baseball, sports, Le Roy.

img_3179.jpg

The Oatkan Knights won Le Roy's first Section V championship in baseball since 1988 with a 4-3, eight-inning victory last night over Geneseo.

Reece Tresco had the game-winning RBI on a double to right center with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. He scored Cody Fitzsimmons. 

Tim McMullen and Josh Laurie combined for the win on the mound

Knights go to 13-9 on the season and ill play C2 Champ Avon Tuesday at Dwyer Stadium. Game time, 4:30 p.m.

Photos and info submitted by Tim McArdle. 

img_3177.jpg

img_3162.jpg

img_3164.jpg

img_3166.jpg

img_3167.jpg

