Three projects on GCEDC agenda for Thursday

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) will consider approving incentives for two project as well as consider accepting an application for another.

Genesee Lumber Company will demolish an existing structure to make way to build a 7,158-square-foot warehouse addition to their operation in the City of Batavia. The $300,000 capital investment project would create three new jobs and retain 29 jobs. Genesee Lumber Company is seeking approximately $57,000 in incentives. If the project is approved, it will contribute to the Batavia to Prosperity (B2P) and Reinvestment Fund.

Town Center Plaza LLC is seeking to bring back a grocery store to the Village of Corfu on a site that also was a former grocery store that has been closed for several years. The new 20,000-square-foot facility is a $1 million investment that would create seven new jobs. The company is seeking approximately $77,000 in incentives.

While the grocery store is a retail project, it qualifies to apply for financial incentives because the store will be located adjacent to a highly distressed census tract. Town Center Plaza LLC also is claiming that they will provide unique goods and services to the community that otherwise are not available.

Finally, the GCEDC board will consider accepting an application from Xylem (Golden Pumps). The company is proposing to expand its existing facility of 18,282 square feet to 26,382 square feet. The expansion would result in a capital investment of approximately $800,000. Total incentives being sought are approximately $100,000 and as such would require a public hearing. Xylem is planning to consolidate Rochester operations into Batavia as well.

The GCEDC Board meeting is at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 29th, in the Innovation Zone at 99 MedTech Drive in Batavia. The meeting is open to the public.