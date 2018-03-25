Three-vehicle accident reported on the Thruway in Batavia

A three-vehicle accident with unknown injuries reported on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 391 in the westbound lane.

The vehicles are in the median according to a chief on scene.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 6:07 p.m.: One vehicle is in the median. One is on the north side of the Thruway. No injuries. Rescue 20 can respond, all other responding units from Town of Batavia can go back in service. An ambulance was told no response necessary but now it's requested to the scene.

UPDATE 6:09 p.m.: The ambulance is needed to provide shelter for a mom and a three-month-old baby until transportation can be figured out for mom and baby.