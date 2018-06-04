Local Matters

June 4, 2018 - 8:39am

Today's Poll: Are willing to pay higher taxes on items imported from other countries?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
June 4, 2018 - 8:58am
jeff saquella
I guess we'll all have to think more about buying American

June 4, 2018 - 9:24am
Jason Crater
It would depend on the product in question. If there's a suitable, American-made alternative, then no, I'd buy American.

June 4, 2018 - 10:14am
Howard B. Owens
Tariffs cost jobs. There are more jobs in the U.S. that are dependent on steel as an input than there are steel producing jobs. Higher steel costs drive up costs to consumers, which means lower sales, which means layoffs. Or to keep costs down, companies must trim costs by laying off workers and increasing automation. The tariff on Canadian wood pulp is already costing jobs. For example, newsprint costs for the Buffalo News have increased by $1 million a year. As a result, nine newsroom positions are being eliminated. The same will happen in other industries. There is nothing pro-American or conservative about tariffs. Don't believe me? How about Ronald Reagan:
