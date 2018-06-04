June 4, 2018 - 8:39am
Today's Poll: Are willing to pay higher taxes on items imported from other countries?
June 4, 2018 - 8:58am#1
I guess we'll all have to think more about buying American
June 4, 2018 - 9:24am#2
It would depend on the product in question. If there's a suitable, American-made alternative, then no, I'd buy American.
June 4, 2018 - 10:14am#3
Tariffs cost jobs. There are more jobs in the U.S. that are dependent on steel as an input than there are steel producing jobs. Higher steel costs drive up costs to consumers, which means lower sales, which means layoffs. Or to keep costs down, companies must trim costs by laying off workers and increasing automation. The tariff on Canadian wood pulp is already costing jobs. For example, newsprint costs for the Buffalo News have increased by $1 million a year. As a result, nine newsroom positions are being eliminated. The same will happen in other industries. There is nothing pro-American or conservative about tariffs. Don't believe me? How about Ronald Reagan:
