Today's Poll: Do you admire John McCain?
He's having hot time right now as the wings of his millions of victims fan the flames. His friends obama, and the clintons can't join him soon enough.
He may have allowed Sarah Palin to infect the national stage, but everybody's allowed one mulligan.
He was a member of the fighting military, which is more than can be said about any President after Bush the elder. As a POW he could have secured he release early due to his family's status - he opted to stay with his fellow soldiers.
I may not have agreed with some of his political philosophy and actions, but I did respect the man.
Think about it... His Presidential bid in 2000 was trashed by underhanded means by GW Bush's backers. He was trashed by the POS in office now ("I prefer my heroes that were not captured"... how the hell did Trump get ANY Vietnam Vet votes? Sorry, I digress). Yet when McCain had the opportunity to trash Obama in 2008, rather than going low he went high and stated the truth - “He’s a decent family man [and] citizen that just I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what the campaign’s all about."
There's a reason Senator McCain has requested Presidents Bush and Obama speak at his funeral.
I Commend His Military service -Anyone who straps on a combat aircraft and does the job gets my Thumbs up ! That said I have no use for him as a Republican Senator-- Point-Go to Yahoo and read the comments -All the Liberals are Praising him no end Like hes some special hero to them and he was -As a Republican he stood in the way of conservative efforts, And voted with the democrats --That Makes Him a Traitor to his Party who elected him !!
Randy - please don't post out of ignorance... liberals may have admired the man while not agreeing with his politics.
https://crooked.com/article/john-mccain-death-politics/
As to his being a traitor to his party... I believe you just nailed our country's issues right on the head. If more people took McCain's view and actually voted "against" their party when that party is outright wrong (ACA repeal with no replacement is a perfect example), we all would be better off.
