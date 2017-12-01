Today's Poll: Do you think Russia tried to interfere with the U.S. presidential election in 2016?
I guess over a dozen intelligence agencies declaring "Russia tried to interfere with the election" just isn't enough for some people. But that's OK - the ex-kgb leader of Russia said Russia didn't, so they must not have. So sad.
So what if they did. Obviously they didn't do a very good job... if they did a determinable job the Socialist Bernie would have won.
I'm not entirely sure how Bernie helps Russia. You do know Russia isn't actually Communist anymore right? I heard that was a thing that happened.
All 17 US intelligence agencies concluded that the Russians attempted to influence our 2016 election and yet nearly 40% of the people that voted don’t believe that.
This amazes me.
Christ, even Fox “News” reported that story. Don’t these people READ??
There’s a mountain of evidence that there was a Russian effort to sew disinformation via social media on Facebook and Twitter.
And Brian, it could very well be that they did a creditable enough job to change just enough votes for trump to win. You do remember that Bernie Sanders wasn’t a candidate right?
What’s really interesting is that the trump “administration” has done NOTHING to secure the electoral system for the next election. He has however formed a commission to investigate the 3 million fraudulent votes that were cast (according to his nitwit self) in the last election.
Jeezus.
Dave is right, Bernie was not a candidate. Hillary made sure of that.
Perhaps a better question would be: Which candidate do you think Russia tried to help by interfering with the U.S. presidential election in 2016? 1. Donald Trump or 2. Hillary Clinton
I'm not convinced Putin had any special love for Donald Trump. Russia is on a worldwide campaign to destabilize democracies because the examples of flourishing, untroubled democracies, makes Putin's own authoritarian rule appear less legitimate to his own people.
Instability in other countries can allow him to claim to provide relative stability to his own country.
He's also a right-wing authoritarian (not a socialist) who condemns western culture.
If Hillary were to run in 2020, I wouldn't be surprised if his destabilization efforts were aimed at supporting her just because that would cause more disruption.
I'm very troubled by the people who try to minimize Russian involvement in our country elections because this isn't really about Trump or not Trump. It's about protecting our system and our way of life, which Putin would like to destroy. It seems to me, the wise course of action is to figure out exactly what happened and what steps can be taken in the future to counter those efforts.
That said, the flip side, seeming contradiction is, the U.S. should have better relations with Russia, even Putin's Russia, and all this Russia stuff just makes it harder. Too many anti-Trump people have become like neo-McCarthyites making it impossible for Trump or anybody else to deal with Russia in a constructive manner on issues like Syria and North Korea.
Russia is not an enemy. It is a rival. That should be the context of the Russian investigations and our foreign policy approaches.
Of course, Bernie was never a candidate. That's how Socialism works. You take the votes from one person (Bernie) and give them to another (Hillary). That's how elections are done in Russia and Hillary learned from the best while she was Secretary of State. Hillary and her famous reset button. Obama telling Putin, "Wait until after the elections (2012) and I'll have more flexibility," see YOUTUBE. Yes. Of course, the Russians tried to interfere with our elections, and it has been going on for years, and especially after 2012, and It is called espionage.
I agree with Howard on this. I don't think the Russians went to bat for any one candidate. They just wanted to cause problems. If they did want to help anyone, I would have bet on Hillary only because up until election night, most people thought Hillary would win.
Howard, I agree Russia is more of a rival than an enemy. However, Iran isn't and they are a sponsor of murder and terror. Obama gave Iran, our sworn enemy. 1.7 billion dollars-cash.
Recent comments