Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 28, 2017 - 9:34am

Today's Poll: Do you think the new tax plan will mean more money for you?

posted by Howard B. Owens in poll.
December 28, 2017 - 11:25am
Tim Miller
Tim Miller's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 day 1 hour ago
Joined: Jun 20 2010 - 9:51am

I believe the tax plan would have resulted in my paying more taxes in 2018 had my situation remained constant. I just sold a home where I had a fair sized mortgage and larger home equity loan. As interest on home equity loans will no longer be deductible, that would have hurt me dearly....even though every penny borrowed against the property was put right back in as improvements.

Given that I purchased a home with cash from the equity from the sold home, my tax bill may decrease. I got lucky, though, as my plans had been in the works since early 2016 - it just so happened that my moves were advantageous tax-wise.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button