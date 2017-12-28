Today's Poll: Do you think the new tax plan will mean more money for you?
I believe the tax plan would have resulted in my paying more taxes in 2018 had my situation remained constant. I just sold a home where I had a fair sized mortgage and larger home equity loan. As interest on home equity loans will no longer be deductible, that would have hurt me dearly....even though every penny borrowed against the property was put right back in as improvements.
Given that I purchased a home with cash from the equity from the sold home, my tax bill may decrease. I got lucky, though, as my plans had been in the works since early 2016 - it just so happened that my moves were advantageous tax-wise.
