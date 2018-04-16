Online News. Community Views.

April 16, 2018 - 10:26am

Today's Poll: How likely is it that a human will ever set foot on Mars?

April 16, 2018 - 11:46am
Howard B. Owens
I'm in the 20 percent range. The barriers are daunting.

-- A fuel-efficient propulsion system that minimizes travel time;
-- Tight, close quarters for multiple personnel over an extended period of time;
-- the health effects of microgravity;
-- food and water for an extended period of time, and that's just getting there, let alone being there and back;
-- Deep space radiation exposure.

And that's just the top five challenges to overcome.

To me, 20 percent is optimistic. I give us zero chance of there will ever be manned missions that reach beyond our solar system or even its outer limits.

