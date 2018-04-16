Today's Poll: How likely is it that a human will ever set foot on Mars?
I'm in the 20 percent range. The barriers are daunting.
-- A fuel-efficient propulsion system that minimizes travel time;
-- Tight, close quarters for multiple personnel over an extended period of time;
-- the health effects of microgravity;
-- food and water for an extended period of time, and that's just getting there, let alone being there and back;
-- Deep space radiation exposure.
And that's just the top five challenges to overcome.
To me, 20 percent is optimistic. I give us zero chance of there will ever be manned missions that reach beyond our solar system or even its outer limits.
