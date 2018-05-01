Online News. Community Views.

May 1, 2018 - 9:38am

Today's Poll: In what year did you first start reading The Batavian?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
May 1, 2018 - 10:37am
tom hunt
I remember Howard passing out free kookiies at the entrance of Jackson Square before a Summer concert. It pique my interest so I logged on. Congrats for youur 10th anniversary.

May 1, 2018 - 11:25am
Howard B. Owens
Thanks, Tom. One of our more successful promotions.

That and magnets. I still see lots of magnets around town when I visit local businesses.

May 1, 2018 - 2:15pm
Tim Miller
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKSkBsnfkFA

;-)

May 1, 2018 - 2:54pm
Howard B. Owens
That was nice, Tim.

When I clicked, I was expecting a link to one of our old videos, back when we did videos such as this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt__35NMdvM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-DekUN4188

