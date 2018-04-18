Online News. Community Views.

April 18, 2018 - 8:07am

Today's Poll: Is the Major League Baseball season too long?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.

The Guardian'We play too much': Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo calls for shorter season

April 18, 2018 - 8:56am
bud prevost
Baseball should not be played in March or November. The season should be 2 weeks shorter, with scheduled doubleheaders during the season to compensate the later start.

April 18, 2018 - 11:50am
John Roach
All the major league seasons are now too long.

April 18, 2018 - 1:11pm
Eric Dunn
Unless you are a player or employed by a team or stadium I don't see how this really effects you. So why is it important.

April 18, 2018 - 1:23pm
John Roach
Eric, the question was not are you affected, but do you think it goes to long; asking for an opinion.

