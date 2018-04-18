Today's Poll: Is the Major League Baseball season too long?
Baseball should not be played in March or November. The season should be 2 weeks shorter, with scheduled doubleheaders during the season to compensate the later start.
All the major league seasons are now too long.
Unless you are a player or employed by a team or stadium I don't see how this really effects you. So why is it important.
Eric, the question was not are you affected, but do you think it goes to long; asking for an opinion.
Recent comments