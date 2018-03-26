Online News. Community Views.

March 26, 2018 - 9:10am

Today's Poll: Should children be allowed to walk to school and play outside without supervision?

posted by Howard B. Owens

Huffington Post: Utah Just Passed America’s First ‘Free-Range Parenting’ LawUtah Just Passed America’s First ‘Free-Range Parenting’ Law

March 26, 2018 - 11:58am
jeff saquella
Joined: Sep 30 2008

the question is very vague....what age children are we talking about?

March 26, 2018 - 12:11pm
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008

Read the story.

March 26, 2018 - 1:42pm
jeff saquella
Joined: Sep 30 2008

I didn't realize there was a story linked to it...just read it as it says an age limit was not defined. So depending on the age will determine my answer. For me I walked to elementary school starting with 4th grade but the walk was short.from trumbull pkwy to jk. That was at a time when we didnt have to worry about the problems that exist in today's world. I would say any child under the age of 14 should probably be accompanied to school. As far as playing outside alone? that age group would probably drop to 12 and under and i would watch them like a hawk....just ask my daughter lol

