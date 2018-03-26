Today's Poll: Should children be allowed to walk to school and play outside without supervision?
the question is very vague....what age children are we talking about?
Read the story.
I didn't realize there was a story linked to it...just read it as it says an age limit was not defined. So depending on the age will determine my answer. For me I walked to elementary school starting with 4th grade but the walk was short.from trumbull pkwy to jk. That was at a time when we didnt have to worry about the problems that exist in today's world. I would say any child under the age of 14 should probably be accompanied to school. As far as playing outside alone? that age group would probably drop to 12 and under and i would watch them like a hawk....just ask my daughter lol
