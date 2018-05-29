Today's Poll: Should children be separated from their parents who cross the border illegally?
Then again, they shouldn't be allowed to cross at all. Illegal is illegal. Enough with granting asylum when they're already in another "country". Illegal border crossers should be sent back IMMEDIATELY. We have to take care of our service members and homeless first instead of this "Lottery" crap!
totally agree with lisa 100%
No, I don't see illegal immigration as a terrible crime, just people looking for better opportunity in their lives. It seems that the line between vicious criminal and petty criminal has been blurred with our presidents constant rhetoric of bad hombres coming in the country. Parents should never be separated from their children regardless of the situation unless a terrible crime has been committed.
Also, if someone is coming to the US seeking asylum, I don't think that being separated is going to concern them if they are worried about the safety of their family.
They should separate all the children from those who do not understand that we are all one, we are spiritual beings and have no right to divide the planet. There is no "Us" and "them." and children who are taught that some are illegal should be taken out of that environment and shown the whole universe is interconnected.
It is not realistic to say.."open the borders" . Where are we getting money for teachers to teach students who do not know English, and money for room and board and jobs for these people whom Mexico will not even take in?. We have our own veterans and poor who need help before them. it is nice to be idealistic, but you must also be realistic.
Keep in mind this newly instituted policy separates children from parents who are coming and applying for asylum. COMING TO THE U.S. BORDER AND REQUESTING ASYLUM IS NO CRIME. Seriously - it is not against the law for people from other countries to knock on our door and say "I'm in danger of dying back there."
This is a heartless policy not required by law - the law declares that asylum-seekers are to be given a chance to argue their case... there is nothing in the law that specifies the kids be stripped from their parents' arms. Someone in the Administration stated that this policy is "disincentive" to trying to find asylum here. Now THAT is one heartless SOB who can make that declaration.
They broke the law. The parents should be held in detention until sent back, but the kids should not be locked up with them. Reunite them when sent back.
I was raised on the Mexican border. My fathers' job was to deport illegal immigrants. I saw things first hand growing up. I learned some things.
I learned that women and children beg on the bridges for nickels to afford food to eat. I learned that they die every day doing this.
I learned about the discrimination and poverty in their society, and I know that they are certainly not the only country in peril.
I learned that our government kills innocent people every day who try to enter this country for a chance at a better life.
I learned that these families are trying to break free from a horrible life and bring happiness to their homes.
I learned the names of some of those kids, who were equally brilliant and capable of becoming outstanding contributions to our society.
I learned that there IS a legal way for them to come here, but it often requires too much time and money. Some families have children waiting on medicine and education.
I know that if a family risks everything, giving up what little they have, to find an opportunity, that we are equally deserved, let them.
What would you rather do about it? Send an innocent child home with their family to waste away and never become the potential being that we can help them become?
Keep them in facilities without their families, on taxpayer support, which only raises them in a non-nurturing environment?
Can you imagine coming here on what you have in your pockets? With a child no less? What gave you the right to be here over another being? What did you do to deserve our country? We came from immigrants. We came from people just like them. They built us. You should honor those who come here and contribute.
Go stand on our borders and then tell them no. I don't think a person would have the heart to do such a thing. I would hope not.
