March 16, 2018 - 9:32am

Today's Poll: Should drug dealers get the death penalty?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.

CBS News: Trump's opioid plan includes pushing death penalty for drug dealers

March 16, 2018 - 9:47am
Tim Miller
Joined: Jun 20 2010 - 9:51am

To anybody who voted "yes", I hope your kid never gets busted selling a joint to his buddy for a few bucks.

...and before anybody says "that's not what they mean!", think that bozo in the Philippines, whose policy Trump is pushing, cares whether the "dealer" is selling a joint or a kilo?

March 16, 2018 - 10:17am
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

The power of the state to take life isn't something to be taken lightly.

We've all seen the stories of numerous prisoners released from death row after new DNA evidence exonerated them. For a variety of reasons, people being wrongfully convicted is not uncommon.

Are people really ready to kill other people in drug cases where it's easy to make mistakes, where it's possible for informants to set up enemies? Are you really ready to condemn to death people who did nothing wrong and were wrongfully convicted? Because that's the chance you take.

Further, a good number of dealers are merely addicts themselves looking to pay off their debts or pay off their next hit. How does killing them solve the problem?

Do you want to solve the heroin crisis? Legalize possession and regulate it so that users get predictable doses. Not only does this make addiction easier to fight (part of the mechanism of addiction is the random unpredictability of doses) it greatly reduces the risk of an overdose.

In Portugal, overdose deaths have dropped dramatically since decriminalization.

Regulation also means taxation -- taxes that could be used to finance rehabilitation programs.

It also means we stop wasting billions on the clearly failed and lost "war on drugs."

March 16, 2018 - 11:50am
Jim Urtel Jr
Joined: Apr 15 2010 - 8:07pm

Are you nuts? Legalize it so we can tax it and use the money to treat the addicts? Wow!

March 16, 2018 - 12:33pm
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

Clearly, Jim, you didn't read my comment in its entirety, nor are you interested in science-based solutions. Nor are you bothering to offer any solutions of your own.

March 16, 2018 - 12:39pm
Justin Burger
Joined: Sep 14 2008 - 11:23pm

Howard, I don't always agree with your opinions/politics, however, you are spot-on with this one. I wish I could give you a million thumbs up.

