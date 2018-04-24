Online News. Community Views.

April 24, 2018 - 9:54am

Today's Poll: Should single-use plastic grocery bags be banned in New York?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
April 24, 2018 - 10:22am
Jason Crater
Yes please! We should be looking to reduce plastic consumption as much as possible. Those bags are nothing but a pain in the butt anyway.

April 24, 2018 - 10:26am
John Roach
Bring back paper bags.

April 24, 2018 - 10:51am
Howard B. Owens
The notion that plastic bags are worse for the environment than paper is a myth. Even some materials used to make totes, most notably cotton, offer no significant environmental improvement over plastic.

https://www.wired.com/2016/06/banning-plastic-bags-great-world-right-not...

April 24, 2018 - 12:40pm
Kevin Volk
If the purpose is to encourage use of reusable bags, is there a compelling reason to support an outright ban over, for example, a fee or a tax? I am and remain leery of prohibitionism, and although I have a difficult time saying 'grocery bag black market' with a straight face, there it is.

April 24, 2018 - 12:50pm
Billie Owens
I love scouring thrift shops for deals. I have a sizable collection of totes, some very fashionable and fancy, and I keep a stack in my car for my trips to Aldi's. The ones I use are sturdy and roomy with reinforced handles. I usually get them for 99 cents or $1.99. Haven't worn any out yet.

About the plastic, I read there's a floating island of plastic gunk in the Pacific Ocean the size of Texas. Not good. It broke my heart to see a close-up photo -- in one of those National Geographic Photos of the Week compilations online -- of a poor little seahorse hopelessly entwined around a plastic Q-Tip. Let's cut down on plastic -- Q-Tips, drinking straws, water bottles, grocery bags. It makes sense to me.

April 24, 2018 - 1:30pm
jeff saquella
I guess my question is how did it end up in the pacific ocean?

April 24, 2018 - 4:09pm
Jason Crater
Howard - Thanks for posting that link. It was a good read. I still support a ban on plastic bags. Sounds like the best alternative may be reusable bags made from recycled plastic.

