April 30, 2018 - 8:41am
Today's Poll: Should state office elections in New York be publicly financed?
posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
April 30, 2018 - 9:40am#1
If not, then the cost of running, for example Governor, would only be for the richest. In many areas, they would not have any voting for State office at all since nobody could afford to run it
April 30, 2018 - 10:17am#2
Not only state, should also be at the federal level. Public financing and a short window of campaigning; not start the re-election process as soon as you win.
