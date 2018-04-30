Online News. Community Views.

April 30, 2018 - 8:41am

Today's Poll: Should state office elections in New York be publicly financed?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.

April 30, 2018 - 9:40am
John Roach
If not, then the cost of running, for example Governor, would only be for the richest. In many areas, they would not have any voting for State office at all since nobody could afford to run it

April 30, 2018 - 10:17am
bud prevost
Not only state, should also be at the federal level. Public financing and a short window of campaigning; not start the re-election process as soon as you win.

