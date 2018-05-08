Today's Poll: Should the U.S. pull out of the Iran nuclear deal?
The agreement with Iran is not perfect. The French President admitted that, and stated it needs improvement. But if we back out now, how are we supposed to make a deal with North Korea? "Hey, you guys in the North... let's make a deal where you stop doing those things we want you to stop, and we'll take away some of these sanctions! No, no... there is no way we'll come back in a couple years and renege on the deal even though you are following it... what makes you think we'd do that?"
One of the main problems here is executive power.
Obama signed a "deal" rather than a treaty so he didn't need to seek Congressional approval.
Now an agreement can be undone with the same executive caprice.
The first deal may not have been perfect but undoing it could be dangerous.
But the president has surrounded himself with a bunch of neoconservatives who can't wait for war with Iran or anybody else they can get in their crosshairs.
