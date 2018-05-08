Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 8, 2018 - 9:17am

Today's Poll: Should the U.S. pull out of the Iran nuclear deal?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
May 8, 2018 - 2:07pm
Tim Miller
Tim Miller's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 day 2 hours ago
Joined: Jun 20 2010 - 9:51am

The agreement with Iran is not perfect. The French President admitted that, and stated it needs improvement. But if we back out now, how are we supposed to make a deal with North Korea? "Hey, you guys in the North... let's make a deal where you stop doing those things we want you to stop, and we'll take away some of these sanctions! No, no... there is no way we'll come back in a couple years and renege on the deal even though you are following it... what makes you think we'd do that?"

Top
May 8, 2018 - 2:34pm
Howard B. Owens
Howard B. Owens's picture
Online
Last seen: 1 week 19 hours ago
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

One of the main problems here is executive power.

Obama signed a "deal" rather than a treaty so he didn't need to seek Congressional approval.

Now an agreement can be undone with the same executive caprice.

The first deal may not have been perfect but undoing it could be dangerous.

But the president has surrounded himself with a bunch of neoconservatives who can't wait for war with Iran or anybody else they can get in their crosshairs.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button