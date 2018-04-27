Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 27, 2018 - 8:31am

Today's Poll: Will the Bill's #1 pick Josh Allen become a quality NFL quarterback?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
April 27, 2018 - 9:32am
tom hunt
tom hunt's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 week 4 days ago
Joined: Jan 31 2009 - 9:08am

The kid has a strong arm which is fine in college ball. But will need a lot of grooming before he is ready to play in the NFL. He will not be a ready made solution to the Bills immediate problem at the quarterback position.

Top
April 27, 2018 - 10:43am
jeff saquella
jeff saquella's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 week 1 day ago
Joined: Sep 30 2008 - 5:22pm

I think they have a pretty good qb in A.J. McCarron. They just need to draft someone that he can throw to. But Josh Allen will be a fine qb.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2018

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button