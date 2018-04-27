April 27, 2018 - 8:31am
Today's Poll: Will the Bill's #1 pick Josh Allen become a quality NFL quarterback?
posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
April 27, 2018 - 9:32am#1
The kid has a strong arm which is fine in college ball. But will need a lot of grooming before he is ready to play in the NFL. He will not be a ready made solution to the Bills immediate problem at the quarterback position.
April 27, 2018 - 10:43am#2
I think they have a pretty good qb in A.J. McCarron. They just need to draft someone that he can throw to. But Josh Allen will be a fine qb.
Recent comments