December 26, 2017 - 11:08am
Today's Polls: Who do you think deserves credit for the near defeat of ISIS?
posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
December 26, 2017 - 11:35am#1
Haven't you omitted a key player?
December 26, 2017 - 1:03pm#2
D) Russia
