December 26, 2017 - 11:08am

Today's Polls: Who do you think deserves credit for the near defeat of ISIS?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
December 26, 2017 - 11:35am
C. M. Barons
Joined: Jul 29 2008 - 11:56pm

Haven't you omitted a key player?

December 26, 2017 - 1:03pm
Dan Robinson
Joined: Aug 10 2009 - 4:59pm

D) Russia

