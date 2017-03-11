Tomorrow GSO performs Brahms at GCC with Brian Preston

Internationally acclaimed pianist Brian Preston performs tomorrow with the Genesee Symphony Orchestra.

They will perform Brahms, "Concerto No. 1 in D Minor."

Also on the program, "Danzon No. 2" by Marquez.

Shade Zajac conducts.

The concert starts at 4 p.m. in the Stuart Steiner Theater at GCC. Tickets are available online at GeneseeSymphony.com or at the door.