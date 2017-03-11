March 11, 2017 - 1:35pm
Tomorrow GSO performs Brahms at GCC with Brian Preston
posted by Howard B. Owens in GSO, Genesee Symphony Orchestra, music, entertainment, news.
Internationally acclaimed pianist Brian Preston performs tomorrow with the Genesee Symphony Orchestra.
They will perform Brahms, "Concerto No. 1 in D Minor."
Also on the program, "Danzon No. 2" by Marquez.
Shade Zajac conducts.
The concert starts at 4 p.m. in the Stuart Steiner Theater at GCC. Tickets are available online at GeneseeSymphony.com or at the door.
