Town of Batavia GOP seeks committee members

Press release:

The Town of Batavia Republican Committee is seeking interested residents who would like to serve on the Committee and participate in their local government process. The requirements to serve on the Committee is to be 18 years old and a registered Republican.

The Committee seeks and endorses candidates for Town and County offices, carries petitions to allow candidates to be on the ballot, and raises funds to support the local campaigns. This is an opportunity to serve your community and be more informed on what is happening in your town.

If you would like more information please contact the Chairman, Steve Hawley at [email protected] or Committee Secretary, Kathy Jasinski, at 762-8239. The next meeting is scheduled for April 12th at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall. All Republicans are welcome to attend.