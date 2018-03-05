Travis Tritt, Quite Riot, Blackjack Billly, among top acts headlining The Ridge in 2018

The Ridge NY (Frostridge) has announced it's 2018 concert lineup, which includes a return of Blackjack Billy (file photo), along with the American Warrior Concert, Quiet Riot, Little River Band, the Outlaws and Travis Tritt to close out the season.

Friday and Saturday, June 1st and 2nd, 2018

- American Warrior Concert (A benefit for WNY Heroes, a Veteran's organization)

2 Days, 30 Bands, Vendors of all kinds, Amazing Food, Great Cause.



Friday, June 15th, 2018

- JASON MICHAEL CARROLL w/ special guest Rebels Posse



Saturday, June 16th, 2018

- RODNEY ATKINS w/ special guests Steven Cali and Branded



Friday, July 27th, 2018

- QUIET RIOT w/ special guests Savage Cabbage and



Saturday, July 28th, 2018

- LITTLE RIVER BAND w/ special guests The Coupe' De Villes and Boneshakers Blues Band



Friday, August 3rd, 2018

- BLACKJACK BILLY w/ special guest Gunner and The Grizzly Boys



Saturday, August 4th, 2018

- THE OUTLAWS w/ special guest Bishop Gunn



Friday, August 24th, 2018

- Zac Brown Tribute Band



Saturday, August 25th, 2018

- TRAVIS TRITT with special guests James Wesley and Savannah Harmon

For concert and camping information, visit theridgeny.com