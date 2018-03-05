Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 5, 2018 - 11:42pm

Travis Tritt, Quite Riot, Blackjack Billly, among top acts headlining The Ridge in 2018

posted by Howard B. Owens in the ridge, frostridge, Frost Ridge Campground, Le Roy, music, entertainment, news.

blackjackbilly2016.jpg

The Ridge NY (Frostridge) has announced it's 2018 concert lineup, which includes a return of Blackjack Billy (file photo), along with the American Warrior Concert, Quiet Riot, Little River Band, the Outlaws and Travis Tritt to close out the season.

Friday and Saturday, June 1st and 2nd, 2018
- American Warrior Concert (A benefit for WNY Heroes, a Veteran's organization)
  2 Days, 30 Bands, Vendors of all kinds, Amazing Food, Great Cause.

Friday, June 15th, 2018
- JASON MICHAEL CARROLL w/ special guest Rebels Posse

Saturday, June 16th, 2018
- RODNEY ATKINS w/ special guests Steven Cali and Branded

Friday, July 27th, 2018
- QUIET RIOT w/ special guests Savage Cabbage and

Saturday, July 28th, 2018
- LITTLE RIVER BAND w/ special guests The Coupe' De Villes and Boneshakers Blues Band

Friday, August 3rd, 2018
- BLACKJACK BILLY w/ special guest Gunner and The Grizzly Boys

Saturday, August 4th, 2018
- THE OUTLAWS w/ special guest Bishop Gunn

Friday, August 24th, 2018
- Zac Brown Tribute Band

Saturday, August 25th, 2018
- TRAVIS TRITT with special guests James Wesley and Savannah Harmon

For concert and camping information, visit theridgeny.com

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button