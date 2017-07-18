July 18, 2017 - 10:50am
'Tucker' missing in East Pembroke
posted by Howard B. Owens in animals, pets, east pembroke, batavia, news.
Lauren Brick says "Tucker" is just like part of the family and she's missing him terribly since he went missing yesterday in the Slusser Road area of East Pembroke.
He's super friendly, she said, and doesn't bark. He has a pizza collar. Call Lauren at (585) 300-8795 if you can help find Tucker.
July 18, 2017 - 11:24am#1
I sure hope he turns up.
Side note - Can I have a pizza collar?
