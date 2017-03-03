March 3, 2017 - 11:37am
Two-car accident reported in Pavilion
A two-car accident with injuries is reported at Perry Road and Big Tree Road, Pavilion.
The cars are blocking traffic.
Pavilion Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
