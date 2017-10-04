Online News. Community Views.

October 4, 2017 - 8:35am

Two-car accident reported on Clinton Street Road, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A two-accident is reported at 5070 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. 

Minor injuries. Cars are blocking  

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched 

