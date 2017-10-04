October 4, 2017 - 8:35am
Two-car accident reported on Clinton Street Road, Batavia
A two-accident is reported at 5070 Clinton Street Road, Batavia.
Minor injuries. Cars are blocking
Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched
