A two-car accident with unknown injuries is reported on Route 98 at Lockport Road, Elba.

Elba Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 8:17 p.m.: There are injuries. Elba is responding from Alexander, where crews were in training. Barre is being put on standby.

UPDATE 8:26 p.m.: Fire police requested to shut down Route 98 at Old Orchard Road.