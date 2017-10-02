October 2, 2017 - 8:43am
Two-car accident with injuries at Oak and Richmond
There is a two-car accident with injuries at the intersection of Oak Street and Richmond Avenue, Batavia.
CIty Fire along with two ambulances from Mercy EMS on scene.
