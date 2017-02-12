February 12, 2017 - 3:40pm
Two-car accident with injuries reported in the Village of Oakfield
A two-car accident with injuries is reported at Main Street and Gibson Street in the Village of Oakfield.
Oakfield Fire and Mercy EMS responding.
