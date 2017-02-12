Online News. Community Views.

February 12, 2017 - 3:40pm

Two-car accident with injuries reported in the Village of Oakfield

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Oakfield.

A two-car accident with injuries is reported at Main Street and Gibson Street in the Village of Oakfield.

Oakfield Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

 

