Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 9, 2017 - 5:12pm

Two people killed in accident on Route 98, Elba

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, elba, notify.

elbadoublefataldec92017.jpg

STORY UPDATED AT 5:32 p.m.

A semi-truck hauling potatoes and a passenger vehicle collided at about 1:15 p.m. today at the intersection of Lockport Road and Route 98 in Elba and as a result of the accident two people died.

The victims are Franca C. Monachino, 45, of Hilton, and Jerry E. Tuttle, 29, of Kingley, Pa.

State Police investigators believe Monachnio was driving a 2013 Honda Civic westbound on Lockport Road and failed to yield at the intersection of Route 98.  Tuttle, in a 2004 Peterbilt hauling potatoes, was northbound.  

Both vehicles went off the west shoulder of Route 98 and became entangled in high-voltage electrical lines.  Firefighters were unable to check on the victims until National Grid arrived on the scene, about 30 minutes after the accident, and shut off power to the lines.

The operators were deceased at the scene and there were no other victims..

Troopers were assisted by Elba Fire, Mercy EMS, Sheriff's Office, National Grid, Genesee County coroner, NYSP Commercial Enforcement Unit, NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The investigation is continuing.

NOTE: Media on scene agreed to withhold pictures and information pending notification from State Police. Unlike other local media, we stuck by the agreement.

elbadoublefataldec92017-2.jpg

December 9, 2017 - 7:38pm
Kyle Slocum
Kyle Slocum's picture
Offline
Last seen: 35 min 11 sec ago
Joined: Jan 29 2012 - 11:18pm

"NOTE: Media on scene agreed to withhold pictures and information pending notification from State Police. Unlike other local media, we stuck by the agreement."

Howard, this is why a large percentage of the populous has ceased to trust the media. The "FU! we are the PRESS!!" attitude of the media and the self destructive rush to be the first with the "scoop" above all other considerations (accuracy, human decency, common sense) has destroyed what little credibility that had remained.

You are fighting the good fight and every one of us owes you a huge debt for standing by the ethics of your once great profession.

Top
December 9, 2017 - 7:45pm
Kyle Slocum
Kyle Slocum's picture
Offline
Last seen: 35 min 11 sec ago
Joined: Jan 29 2012 - 11:18pm

This story reminds all of us that driving our vehicles is not just a thing we do. A mistake at the right time can be fatal to ourselves and others. Please take a moment to pray for the victims and their families. And another to commit ourselves to driving like it means something important.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button