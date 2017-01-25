January 25, 2017 - 4:52pm
Up to 10 inches lake effect snow possible Saturday
A lake effect snow watch has been issued for the region from Saturday morning through late Saturday night.
From five to 10 inches of snow accumulation are possible.
Winds are expected from 15 to 25 mph from the west with gusts up to 35 mph.
Travel could be difficult at times.
The forecast confidence is medium. "There remains some uncertainty as to how far north the heaviest snow will advance," the weather service states.
