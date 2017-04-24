Online News. Community Views.

April 24, 2017 - 6:34pm

VA honors volunteers who log many hours to assist veterans

posted by Howard B. Owens in VA Hospital, batavia, news.

The VA Hospital honored its volunteers today with a luncheon at the Quality Inn & Suites in Batavia.

The volunteers with the most hours, more than 1,750 were Phyllis Scharader, Robert J. Shepard, Douglas Titus and James Yoder. Pictured with three of the top volunteers above is Danielle Bergman, assistant medical director, on the right.

The volunteers with at least 20 years of service were also honored, though not all could make it. The volunteers with at least 20 years are Helen Batchelor, center of the photo, with 31 years, Emerson Campbell, Joshua T. Dickens, Joseph Flynn, Joseph Guppenberger, 31 years, Robert Jurewicz, Lee Kauffman, Robert Mellody, Anthony Palmer, 32 years, Robert Radley, and John Scott (31 years).

The Elks from Brockport made a $1,500 donation to the VA Center.

