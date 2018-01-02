Vine Street resident accused of selling crack cocaine

Benito Gay

Benito A. "Red" Gay, 29, of Vine Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd.

Gay is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force on two occasions.

He was indicted by a Genesee County Grand Jury on a sealed indictment.

On Dec. 28, Deputy Ryan DeLong identified Gay as the operator of a vehicle in the Town of Batavia. Following a traffic stop, he was charged with DUI - Drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlicensed operation, and registration plate display violation.

He was issued tickets and released.

Later that evening, deputies learned that Gay was wanted on a sealed grand jury indictment. They proceeded to Gay's residence on Vine Street and took him into custody on the warrant.

He was jailed pending further court proceedings.