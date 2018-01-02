Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 2, 2018 - 11:41am

Vine Street resident accused of selling crack cocaine

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, notify.
benitogaymug2017.jpg
      Benito Gay

Benito A. "Red" Gay, 29, of Vine Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd.

Gay is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force on two occasions.

He was indicted by a Genesee County Grand Jury on a sealed indictment.

On Dec. 28, Deputy Ryan DeLong identified Gay as the operator of a vehicle in the Town of Batavia. Following a traffic stop, he was charged with DUI - Drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlicensed operation, and registration plate display violation.

He was issued tickets and released.

Later that evening, deputies learned that Gay was wanted on a sealed grand jury indictment. They proceeded to Gay's residence on Vine Street and took him into custody on the warrant.

He was jailed pending further court proceedings.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2018

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button