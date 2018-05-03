May 3, 2018 - 9:44pm
Voters approve Richmond Memorial Library budget
posted by Howard B. Owens
Voters tonight approved the Richmond Memorial Library's 2018-19 budget with an 88 percent yes vote out of 214 votes tallied.
The budget increases spending by $24,878.
There were 30 no votes.
Gregg McAllister was elected to a five-year term on the library's Board of Trustees, filling a vacancy to be left by Jennifer Reardon at the expiration of her term this June.
