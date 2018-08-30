Voters in Le Roy reject request for new fire truck
A pair of voter referendums to help Le Roy Fire Department purchase a new ladder truck was defeated at the ballot box Tuesday night by tallies of 107 for and 236 against to buy a new truck, and 113 for and 228 against to sell the current truck.
The first referendum would have authorized the Le Roy Fire District to borrow $1 million and spend $400,000 of reserve funds.
Yesterday, Fire District officials released the following statement:
“We would like to thank the voters of the Le Roy Fire District for taking the time to turn out and vote at last night’s election and express their views.
The results of this vote will help us shape how the District’s responsibility to provide the best possible fire protection and service to the residents.
At the same time, we need to recognize the time and efforts of the Departments’ officers and Apparatus Committee for their two years of time and research into developing the basis for this vote. We will redirect their work into continuing the best possible firefighting force for this community.
We must keep in front of us that this was a vote on a fire truck and not on the dedication, commitment and professionalism of the men and women of the Le Roy Fire Department.”
Signed: Le Roy Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, Fire Chiefs and Officers
