September 21, 2017 - 8:35am

Warrant suspect located at Thorpe and Maple while police investigated shooting

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

maplethorpesept2017.jpg

A fourth person was taken away in handcuffs at Maple and Thorpe last night, the same location of a police incident yesterday related to a shooting on Evans Street.

Chief Shawn Heubusch said the person detained last night was a warrant suspect located during the police search the area of Thorpe and Maple.

Yesterday, three people were detained in that area after a shooting victim was located in a residence on Evans Steet. One person detained yesterday was a potential suspect and the other two were detained for questioning. 

Heubusch said the department will release more information on the incident later today.

Previously: Person shot in area of Watson and Evans, Batavia

Reader submitted photo take at Maple and Thorpe last night.

