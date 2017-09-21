Warrant suspect located at Thorpe and Maple while police investigated shooting

A fourth person was taken away in handcuffs at Maple and Thorpe last night, the same location of a police incident yesterday related to a shooting on Evans Street.

Chief Shawn Heubusch said the person detained last night was a warrant suspect located during the police search the area of Thorpe and Maple.

Yesterday, three people were detained in that area after a shooting victim was located in a residence on Evans Steet. One person detained yesterday was a potential suspect and the other two were detained for questioning.

Heubusch said the department will release more information on the incident later today.

Previously: Person shot in area of Watson and Evans, Batavia

Reader submitted photo take at Maple and Thorpe last night.