August 10, 2017 - 10:40am

Water service disruption today on Vine Street and Farwell Drive, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in infrastructure, batavia, news.

Press release:

On Thursday, Aug. 10, the City of Batavia Water Department will be doing an emergency replacement of a water valve. The water will be turned off on Vine Street from East Ave to Bank Street and all of Farwell Drive.

We will keep water service interruption to a minimum. This work may result in a period of discolored water in this general area after service is restored. Residents should check to make sure water clarity has returned before resuming activities such as laundry which may be impacted.

