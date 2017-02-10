Watson Street resident accused of selling crack cocaine

Thomas Gibson

Thomas L. Gibson, 29, of Watson Street, Batavia, has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and jailed on $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond.

Gibson was arrested on a warrant. The arrest stemmed from an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force into the alleged sales of crack cocaine in the City of Batavia.

He is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd.