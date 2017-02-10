Online News. Community Views.

February 10, 2017 - 12:37pm

Watson Street resident accused of selling crack cocaine

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.
mug_thomasgibson2017.jpg
Thomas Gibson

Thomas L. Gibson, 29, of Watson Street, Batavia, has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and jailed on $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond.

Gibson was arrested on a warrant.  The arrest stemmed from an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force into the alleged sales of crack cocaine in the City of Batavia.

He is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd.

 

