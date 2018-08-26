Local Matters

August 26, 2018 - 1:27pm

Wayne Fuller honored before Saturday's Muckdogs' game

posted by Howard B. Owens in baseball, sports, muckdogs.

muckdogsaug252018.jpg

Legendary local sports broadcaster Wayne Fuller was honored before Saturday night's Batavia Muckdogs game. Last week, Fuller was inducted into the NYPL Hall of Fame and the league provided the team a plaque that will be placed in the press box at Dwyer Stadium. Accepting the plaque on behalf of his friends, colleagues, and family were Martha Bailey and Paul Spiotta. Representing the Muckdogs, Brendan Kelly, assistant general manager, left, and Dave Chase,  general manager.

The Muckdogs beat Williamsport 4-2, scoring all four runs in the second inning with two outs. Tanner Andrews (2-0) got the win and C.J. Carter picked up this third save.

Batavia is home again this afternoon, starting the final home three-game series of the season, against State College. Game time is 4:05 p.m.

muckdogsaug252018-2.jpg

Bill Hayes, with his grandchildren Joshua Prong, William Hayes Prindle, and Matthew Robert Prindle, Jr., threw out the first pitch.

muckdogsaug252018-3.jpg

The Genesee Chorale sang the National Anthem.

muckdogsaug252018-4.jpg

Starting pitcher Chris Vallimont.

muckdogsaug252018-5.jpg

Bubba Hollins, third base, hops as each pitch is delivered.

muckdogsaug252018-6.jpg

Michael Donadio

muckdogsaug252018-7.jpg

Sean Reynolds lead off the 2nd with a double. He was later thrown out in a play at the plate.

