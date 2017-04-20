Online News. Community Views.

April 20, 2017 - 7:45pm

Weather system moving through Genesee County could get stronger soon

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

If you're in Batavia and think we're getting rain and thunder now, wait a bit. The National Weather Service says the storm is about to get stronger.

Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible as the storm moves through the area, with lightning and thunder. This storm cell is in Attica now and moving toward Batavia, Le Roy, and Pavilion.

Torrential rainfall accompanies this storm and may cause localized flooding. 

Ground lightning strikes are possible.

