Freezing rain, snow and wind are in the forecast for Sunday, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., Monday.

Snow accumulation could range from four to seven inches.

Winds will be from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up t o35 mph.

Blowing and drifting snow on top of icy conditions are expected.

Visibility could be as low as a half mile at times.