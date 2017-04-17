Woman accused of lying about SUV being involved in pedestrian accident on Route 33

A Brockport woman has been charged with offering a false instrument for filing in connection with a motor-vehicle accident where she allegedly gave false information about another vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Route 33 in Stafford.

Katelyn Marie Brown, 23, of Falling Leaf Trail, Brockport, is accused of saying a silver SUV struck the pedestrian at 3:21 p.m., March 19.

Brown allegedly told deputies that a silver SUV had been driving in front of her and struck the pedestrian before leaving the scene.

There's no evidence a silver SUV was involved in the accident.

Brown had previously been issued citations for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd, failure to use due care and caution for a pedestrian, and moving from lane unsafely.

The accident was investigated by investigators Chad Minuto and Joseph Graff.