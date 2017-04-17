Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 17, 2017 - 3:51pm

Woman accused of lying about SUV being involved in pedestrian accident on Route 33

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Stafford, news.

A Brockport woman has been charged with offering a false instrument for filing in connection with a motor-vehicle accident where she allegedly gave false information about another vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Route 33 in Stafford.

Katelyn Marie Brown, 23, of Falling Leaf Trail, Brockport, is accused of saying a silver SUV struck the pedestrian at 3:21 p.m., March 19.

Brown allegedly told deputies that a silver SUV had been driving in front of her and struck the pedestrian before leaving the scene.

There's no evidence a silver SUV was involved in the accident.

Brown had previously been issued citations for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd, failure to use due care and caution for a pedestrian, and moving from lane unsafely. 

The accident was investigated by investigators Chad Minuto and Joseph Graff.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button