Woman accused of lying about SUV being involved in pedestrian accident on Route 33
A Brockport woman has been charged with offering a false instrument for filing in connection with a motor-vehicle accident where she allegedly gave false information about another vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Route 33 in Stafford.
Katelyn Marie Brown, 23, of Falling Leaf Trail, Brockport, is accused of saying a silver SUV struck the pedestrian at 3:21 p.m., March 19.
Brown allegedly told deputies that a silver SUV had been driving in front of her and struck the pedestrian before leaving the scene.
There's no evidence a silver SUV was involved in the accident.
Brown had previously been issued citations for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd, failure to use due care and caution for a pedestrian, and moving from lane unsafely.
The accident was investigated by investigators Chad Minuto and Joseph Graff.
