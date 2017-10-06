Woman facing 15 charges after allegedly breaking into car, stealing purse

A 37-year-old Dellinger Avenue resident is accused of smashing out the car window of a vehicle parked at a business, stealing the purse containing credit cards, debit cards, and checks and then using the items to make purchases at local stores.

Brandi M. Smith is accused of using the cards and checks to obtain goods while portraying herself as the victim.

She is charged with four counts identify theft 1st, four counts of forgery, three counts of identify theft 2nd, three counts of criminal possession of stolen property 4th, and one count of grand larceny 4th.

Smith was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.