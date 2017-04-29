Online News. Community Views.

April 29, 2017 - 10:26pm

Woodward Memorial Library opens new room for children

posted by Howard B. Owens in woodward memorial library, Le Roy, news.

woodwardchildribbonchut2017-3.jpg

Librarian Sue Border cut the red ribbon today to celebrate the opening of a remodeled child's library room in the bottom floor of the Woodward Memorial Library in Le Roy.

The library was a project supported by community members state grants secured by Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer and Assemblyman Steve Hawley.

At the ceremony today, Hawley said he has three issues he always keeps in front of him, veterans, ARCs, and libraries.

"For all 12 years that I’ve been in the Assembly, each of the governors, from Pataki to Spencer to Patterson and Cuomo, have always seemed to cut the library allocation at the state level," Hawley said. "So every year I circulate a letter asking for restoration to the speaker, to the majority and each year it actually works."

woodwardchildribbonchut2017.jpg

Board President David Frost speaking.

woodwardchildribbonchut2017-2.jpg

Steve Hawley

woodwardchildribbonchut2017-4.jpg

woodwardchildribbonchut2017-5.jpg

woodwardchildribbonchut2017-6.jpg

woodwardchildribbonchut2017-7.jpg

woodwardchildribbonchut2017-8.jpg

